Labels and flexible packaging provider AWT Labels and Packaging has acquired US-based Citation Clinical Labeling Systems for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Hauppauge of New York, Citation offers clinical trial labels for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations, and clinical packagers.

AWT president and CEO Jim Lundquist said: “We are excited about our acquisition of Citation. Rich Bolnick and Fred Youngs have spent many years building a great company with outstanding people and tremendous capabilities and we proudly welcome the Citation team to AWT.

“We will leverage the unique capabilities of both organizations to continue to serve our customers with world class quality and excellent service.”

Established in 1963, Citation will be operated under the name of Citation Healthcare Labels, as the deal concluded.

The firm was established by the family of Richard Bolnick as a diversified distributor of printing and labels.

Citation is said to offer advanced product quality, project management, customer service and speed to market services for the pharmaceutical customers.

The company’s products help manage accuracy and effectiveness of trials through serving mission critical applications.

The acquired business will allow AWT to strengthen its presence in the global healthcare labeling market, in addition to creating growth opportunities in the clinical trial label markets.

With the completion of the deal, Citation customers will also be provided access to AWT’s resources and investments in advanced print and production technologies.

The customers can also use Minneapolis facility for additional healthcare label capabilities

Citation president Bolnick and chief operating officer Frederick Youngs will be included as shareholders of AWT, as well as continues in the same roles.

With around 100 employees, Citation manages a single pharmaceutical and medical grade facility in Hauppauge.

Bolnick said: “Citation and AWT share many of the same philosophies including providing our customers with a world-class experience, a commitment to healthcare labeling and quality systems, the development of our employees and continually investing in state-of-the-art equipment.”

AWT provides label and packaging solutions for medical, industrial/OEM, food and beverage, personal care/health and beauty, household and specialty markets.