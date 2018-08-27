Avery Dennison to launch recycled pet liners in Europe

Avery Dennison is set to introduce recycled pet liners in Europe, as part of its efforts to offer sustainable solutions for the labelling industry.

The company is said to be the first pressure sensitive labelling material supplier to commercially supply liner made from recycled PET (rPET) to the customers in the region.

Produced by using post-consumer waste (PCW), the new rPET liner will be launched in October this year across multiple self-adhesive constructions.

The company is focusing on reducing waste across its operations and whole value chain, as part of its eight sustainability goals committed to achieve by 2025.

Avery Dennison films global director Jasper Zonnenberg said: “With a continued innovation focus on solutions that are responsibly sourced, use reduced amounts of material and are more easily recyclable we are pleased to be able to introduce a rPET liner to our portfolio – a liner that is not only easier to recycle, but itself is made of recycled materials.

“As availability of suitable rPET is currently limited we will initially have a limited supply of our rPET liner – however we will soon be able to scale up production significantly and we aim to have rPET as an option across all of our filmic and paper constructions.”

“Conversion and application speeds are helping to drive the ongoing rise in demand for PET liners, and we have been careful to retain those benefits, while also supporting converters and end users as they make the transition from glassine.”

Avery Dennison produces various film solutions for use in range of applications, including food and drink, personal care and home care.

The company produces white and clear polypropylene films, which can be used for products such as cosmetics, beverages, food and household products.

Avery Dennison also manufactures sustainable packaging solutions, including facestocks, adhesives and liners. Its bio-based PE films are made by using sugar cane ethanol and are designed to replace the conventional and fossil-based PE solutions.

In addition, the firm’s CleanFlake’s switchable adhesive allows clean separation of the label, enabling to recycle more PET into food-grade rPET.