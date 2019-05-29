Labelling solutions provider Avery Dennison has launched what it claims to be the labelling industry’s first-ever facestock made from recycled polyethylene (rPE).

The recycled facestock, which has undergone successful print and dispensing trials, has been developed as part of the company’s effort to offer more sustainable solutions for the labelling industry.

Avery Dennison EU label and graphic materials sustainability director Jenny Wassenaar said that the new material is an important step towards meeting sustainability goals of brand owners and complying with emerging regulations.

Wassenaar added: “Polyethylene labels are a very widely used component of packaging, so improving sustainability is important.

“The technical challenges we faced when developing this recycled polyethylene (rPE) product were significant in terms of matching technical performance, and development work is ongoing. Our expectation is that films with recycled content will improve still further as we pursue new lines of research.”

The firm said that the recycled PE contains more impurities than virgin PE film. This gives the film a unique aesthetic without compromising printing, dispensing or application.

Avery Dennison films senior marketing manager Rob Groen in ‘t Wout said: “There is a big appetite for making a personal contribution to sustainability, and brands are actively looking for more sustainable material options. An rPE label will make a contribution towards that goal.”

The company said that the rPE will be included in a number of sustainable solutions that are planned to be launched at Labelexpo Europe 2019 scheduled to be held in Brussels, Belgium, in September.

In March 2019, Avery Dennison collaborated with automated medication management solutions provider Kit Check to integrate RFID technology into cGMP packaging lines.

As part of the deal, Kit Check and Avery Dennison will work directly with drug manufacturers across the world to apply RFID tags to medication packaging.

Avery Dennison is involved in the designing and manufacturing of various labelling and functional materials for customers in different industries.

The firm offers pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications, and tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical and retail applications, among others.