Labeling solutions provider Avery Dennison has collaborated with automated medication management solutions provider Kit Check to integrate RFID technology into cGMP packaging lines.

As part of the deal, Kit Check and Avery Dennison will work directly with drug manufacturers across the world to apply RFID tags to medication packaging.

Avery Dennison global RFID channel director DJ Lee said: “Avery Dennison is proud to work with Kit Check to ensure performance, reliability and data integrity for medication tracking at every step along the supply chain.”

The tagging of pharmaceuticals will help enhance patient safety by enabling more accurate tracking and authentication of medication through the entire supply chain. It will also help in avoiding cost and labor-intensive in-house medication tagging at multiple hospitals.

The partnership will offer a complete solution for manufacturers and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), which intend to implement RFID tagging in facilities that package drugs at high speeds and in line with the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP).

Kit Check and Avery Dennison will also provide the solution to the hospitals for end-to-end inventory tracking.

By providing downstream visibility for manufacturers, the solution helps to track a particular drug from manufacturer to the point of use.

Via upstream visibility for hospital pharmacies, the solution allows to know the right drug is in the right place at the right time for the right patient, as well as where that drug originated.

Kit Check CEO and co-founder Kevin MacDonald said: “We give our customers visibility throughout the care continuum, and the accuracy of Avery Dennison’s tags means better efficiency and safety for pharmacists and patients.

“Kit Check provides the infrastructure to access the medication information, and Avery Dennison’s global network ensures that the tags work wherever you are – whether that’s on the production line or in the hospital pharmacy.”

Kit Check provides RFID-based medication inventory tracking and automated tray processing for over 500 hospitals in the US and Canada.

Avery Dennison is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of various labeling and functional materials for the customers in different industries.