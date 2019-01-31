Label solutions provider Avery Dennison has collaborated with blockchain company Everledger to bring authenticated provenance tracking on blockchain to the wine and spirits industry.

As part of the deal, the partnership integrates Avery Dennison’s intelligent label solutions with Everledger’s blockchain-based platform.

Everledger Americas senior executive vice president Scott Austin said: “Our pioneering work in digital provenance has advanced industries, notably diamonds and colored gemstones, through greater transparency, efficiencies, collaboration and trust.”

The first blockchain-based application will be launched with Appellation Earth wines from Napa Valley by US-based wine négociant Wine Trade Network.

The application of Avery Dennison’s Janela smart products platform is said to be the first time outside of apparel and footwear, and it will be exclusively supported by Everledger in the wine segment.

Janela platform will offer embedded proof of provenance to optimize trust and consumer interaction with their wine purchases, minimizing the risk of counterfeiting.

Featuring near field communication (NFC) technology, the non-copy and tamper-resistant inlays will adhere to the specific bottle labels to provide each bottle with a unique digital identity.

It will also allow collecting chain-of-custody data across the supply chain with the support of blockchain technology.

Later, the authenticated provenance of the wines will be tracked, providing consumers with clear information ranging from grape to bottle.

Avery Dennison intelligent labels marketing director Mariana Rodriguez said: “Over the past few years, companies have continued to see a rise in counterfeit wine and spirits being sold.

“According to the International Center for Alcohol Policies, 30% of alcohol consumed worldwide is counterfeit, Avery Dennison intelligent label solutions provide an opportunity to bring new technologies together for brands and consumers to feel confident about the product being purchased and consumed.”

Avery Dennison is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of various labeling and functional materials.

The company provides pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications, tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical and retail applications, tags, labels and embellishments for apparel, as well as RFID solutions for retail apparel and other markets.