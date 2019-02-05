Spain-based Avance Cartón has invested in Bobst’s Mastercut die-cutter in a bid to enhance its production capabilities.

Bobst said that it sold 300th Mastercut machine to Avance Cartón, which produces corrugated cardboard sheets, containers and packaging.

Mastercut machine, which was introduced in 2006, is specialized in flat-bed die-cutting of corrugated board.

The machine offers high running speeds, as well as increases productivity and helps in improving product quality.

Mastercut is available in two sizes, including 1.7m and 2.1m wide. Its larger size allows to increase number of outs per sheet.

The machine is provided with Power Register sheet feeding system, which enables to accurately position each board before it is die-cut. This feature is also making the machine to be used for litho-laminated industry.

Bobst product sales director Anello Meloro said: “When you consider the pace of change with modern technology, the fact that Mastercut remains an industry-leading die-cutter after 12 years says everything.

“Clients such as Avance Cartón who invested in MASTERCUT machines almost from the very beginning have seen huge benefits to their businesses over the last decade.”

Avance Cartón is part of Grupo Petit, which is a private packaging business managed by the Petit Family. They operate various facilities that produce paper, corrugated board and folding carton.

Grupo Petit established Avance Cartón to provide corrugated packaging solutions to the customers in the Madrid area.

Avance Cartón already installed Bobst Masterline, which includes loader, Masterflex-HD print units, blank separator with automatic bundle arrangement and palletizer.

Grupo Petit has totally invested in seven Mastercut die-cutters, of which recent die-cutter purchased is the second one for Avance Cartón.

Grupo Petit director Miguel Petit Vilaró said: “We have purchased many complete Masterline over the years. And the key decision factors were always the same: productivity, size, reliability and automation of the full line.

“Quality of customer service is also very important. I must say that we have enjoyed a very long relationship with BOBST based on trust and dedication in both directions.”