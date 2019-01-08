Paper and packaging solutions provider Antalis said that automation and eco-friendly packaging are crucial factors to meet challenges in the current year.

The recent research has revealed that labour shortages and the lack of required skills will have impact on multiple industries, including manufacturing, e-commerce and food.

The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) has informed that expected customs delays at the border will have more impact on UK companies and their supply chain.

Businesses must review their current packaging and processes to make improvements, which will help reduce these pressures and cost of packaging.

Mechanisation and automation processes will help businesses to streamline costly manual processes.

Selection of postal or transport operations and packaging solutions will help prevent potential issues in-land and at the border, said Antalis Packaging e-commerce and logistical packaging head Andrew Smedley.

Smedley further added: “As we look to the year ahead, UK businesses will be grappling with a number of challenges not least how to deal with ongoing labour shortages in packing, distribution and delivery – which unless tackled head on will no doubt increasecost and crucial lead times on orders.

“With a raft of packaging machinery now available, our advice is to look at how these solutions – including simple in-line automation with case erectors as well as end-of-line pallet wrappers which maximise films can save money whilst being consistent.”

Demand for sustainable and easy to recycle solutions are expected to increase in this year, as major supermarkets and top brands in the UK are focusing more on investing environmentally friendly packaging.

Last October, Antalis introduced WrapPak Protector paper-based thermal packaging solution for chilled and frozen foods.

Dutch packaging manufacturer Ranpak has developed the WrapPak Protector system, which is claimed to be the first solution of its kind in the UK.

The WrapPak Protector has been produced by using an advanced machine, which compresses layers of paper to produce a thermal wrapping infill.

Antalis Packaging supplies protective packaging solutions to protect, store, dispatch and transport goods safely across the production and supply chain.