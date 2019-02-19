AutoMate Label Solutions (AMLS) has acquired the assets of US-based Diverse Label Printing, under bankruptcy proceedings.

Based in Burlington of North Carolina, Diverse Label Printing offers label solutions for the customers in the food, food processing, supermarket, consumer goods, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries.

Diverse Label provides a range of printing and labeling automation services, including flexography / UV flexography, high-speed digital production and combination printing.

The company can integrate the printing equipment into customer’s processing line for a full automation solution. Automated labeling will facilitate product traceability and optimize the movement of product across all stages of processing.

In addition, Diverse Label is specialized in providing different labels, including hang tag labels and adhesive labels. It also produces printed film / polybags, foil wraps, plastic sleeves, and boxes.

AMLS said it will continue to provide better service for the customers of Diverse Label Printing, specifically in the areas of label printing and automation.

AutoMate Label Solutions CEO Ashley Mate holds 25 years’ experience in register tape converting, printing and rewinding. Mate is also the current COO of RTUI, which is a major provider of register tape and shopping cart advertising solutions to the customers in the US and Canada.

Mate said: “This acquisition will reinforce the foundation created by Diverse Label Printing’s history. Built on the strength of its employees, AutoMate looks forward to continuing its relationships with current customers as well as expanding both the customer base and product line.”

AutoMate, a strategic partner of RTUI, will provide expanded services to the consumer packaged goods and grocery stores such as Frito Lay, Kroger, Albertsons, AHOLD & HEB.

AutoMate also noted that it will continue Terry Herndon as the plant manager for the label division, while Michelle Harrelson will be promoted to manage customer service.

Automate CTO Eric Shafer will manage the automation division. Eric is expertise in embedded operating systems and manufacturing.

AutoMate will maintain headquarters in Houston of Texas, while continue manufacturing at Burlington facility.