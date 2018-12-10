The Downer Group announced that the first South Australian (SA) road built with soft plastics and glass will see plastic from about 139,000 plastic bags and packaging and 39,750 glass bottle equivalents diverted from landfill.

Downer and South Australia’s City of Onkaparinga have collaborated with resource recovery and recycling firms Close the Loop and RED Group on the sustainable project.

Around 3,200 used printer cartridges and over 50 tons of recycled asphalt have been repurposed to create 265 tons of asphalt for the Caribbean Crescent in Happy Valley.

Downer road services executive general manager Dante Cremasco said: “Together with City of Onkaparinga and our partners, we have proven that with thought leadership and the tenacity to make a positive difference, we have set a new benchmark in the State when it comes to sustainability by creating new avenues to recycle and repurpose waste materials into new streams of use. It’s all about pulling products, not pushing waste.”

“Further to the direct sustainability benefits, this cost competitive road product called Reconophalt has enhanced properties of improved strength and resistance to deformation making the road last longer, and allowing it to better handle heavy vehicle traffic.”

Downer has worked with Close the Loop for using waste products such as soft plastics in road construction application.

Close the Loop Australia general manager Nerida Mortlock said: “Our close partnership with Downer, along with our collaborative partnership with RED Group has allowed us to design, develop and manufacture sustainable products using problematic waste streams.”

Downer, which designs, builds and sustains assets, infrastructure and facilities, is a major provider of integrated services in Australia and New Zealand.

The company employs around 56,000 people in over 300 sites in Australia and New Zealand, as well as Asia-Pacific region, South America and Southern Africa.

Downer also owns 88% stake in Spotless Group Holdings, and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and New Zealand Stock Exchange Downer EDI Limited (DOW).