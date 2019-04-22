State and local officials gathered for a special ceremony to officially open Aurora Organic Dairy’s 127,000fy2 milk production and storage facility.

The plant is the company’s second milk bottling facility and is expected to have created more than 100 new jobs in the local community by year’s end.

“Aurora Organic Dairy is a great company that will ultimately bring more than 160 quality jobs to Missouri,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Missouri’s central location and infrastructure network are two keys to attracting and retaining good businesses here in our state. We look forward to supporting their growth for years to come.”

Aurora Organic Dairy (AOD) is a leading producer and processor of retailer brand organic milk. The company is unique in that it operates dairy farms and milk bottling facilities, ensuring the highest quality and traceability of any organic milk product in the market. AOD grows a portion of its own certified organic feed and pasture, raises and milks organic cows at eight farms, and processes and packages milk at two locations (Columbia, Mo. and Platteville, Colo.).

The new Columbia plant will help AOD deliver more organic milk products with all the variety and convenience today’s consumers want. Its state-of-the-art aseptic milk bottling line makes AOD one of very few dairy plants in America to distribute shelf-stable organic milk products.

“Our company’s mission is to deliver high-quality organic milk with integrity to everyone, everywhere,” said Aurora Organic Dairy Chief Executive Officer Scott McGinty. “Products like these not only offer consumers more organic product choices, but they also help expand markets for organic milk producers. Innovation is rapidly changing the face of dairy beverages like never before, and organic milk is no exception.”

“This project symbolizes the advancements in agriculture and bringing high-quality organic milk to market,” said Columbia Mayor Brian Treece. “It also solidifies Columbia’s economic advantage for agri-business and food manufacturing companies.”

“We can’t think of a better partner than the state of Missouri and the community of Columbia,” McGinty added. “Our team is excited to become a long-term contributor to this great community.”

The facility will process and package an array of products:

Milk in a variety of single-serve and shelf-stable (aseptic) bottles.

Value-added dairy products, including fortified and flavored milks, and creamers.

Milk varieties including A2 production, organic grass-fed, Omega 3 fortified and lactose-reduced.

Extended shelf-life milk in half-gallon cartons.

Source: Company Press Release