Packaging specialist August Faller is set to unveil its portfolio of products and services for pharmaceutical packaging.

How can we further improve the functionality of pharmaceutical packaging? How can we ensure comprehensive safety? Packaging expert August Faller presents its concrete solutions to these major challenges at Pharmapack 2019 in Paris (Paris Expo, Hall 7.2, Stand D28).

August Faller is known as an expert partner to the pharmaceutical industry for secondary packaging. As a system supplier, the company offers folding boxes, leaflets, adhesive labels and combined products from a single source. It also puts its decades of experience and expertise to good use in the development of customised solutions.

One of the focuses for the August Faller Group at Pharmapack 2019 is the expansion of the communication space on medication packs. An example of this is the “Zoom Box”, to be presented by the company to trade fair visitors. The folding box combines most of the August Faller solution portfolio in a single product, including information carriers, multi-page adhesive labels and NFC for digital communication. This expanded communication space is advantageous for all pharmaceutical companies that have to meet information requirements while also communicating successfully with doctors, pharmacies and consumers.

The company will also present its smart packaging product range at the trade fair, using the various solutions to demonstrate the enormous potential offered by interactive and intelligent packaging. Safety, therapy adherence and success can be significantly improved in this way.

Protection of patients from counterfeit goods is another area of increasing importance for the pharmaceutical industry. Here, August Faller can offer special tamper-evident labels that prevent manipulation of folding boxes.

Upon request, the company can print serialised codes on the packaging

during production to ensure simple and reliable product traceability.

