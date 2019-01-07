US-based private investment and equity firm Atlas Holdings has acquired North American rigid packaging solutions provider Saxco International for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Concord of California, Saxco International provides rigid packaging solutions to the customers in the wine, spirits, craft beer, and food markets.

Herb and Keith Sachs had managed Saxco for several years before being purchased by The Sterling Group in 2010.

Saxco CEO Guy Marsala said: “Atlas’ proven record of investing the human and financial capital to strengthen fundamentally strong businesses is a perfect fit for where Saxco is today. The future of our business got brighter today, and we’re thrilled to seize the many opportunities ahead.”

Established in1936, Saxco supplies products such as glass, metal, and plastic containers, capsules, closures, as well as provides services such as custom packaging and mold development.

The company produces glass bottles, growlers, cans, six and four pack carriers, master cartons, mixed packs, gift packs, keg collars and caps, neck hangers, corks and crowns.

Saxco provides services to over 5,000 wineries, distillers, brewers and specialty food manufacturers across North America. Its customers comprise of premier beverage brands across the world.

It also offers custom packaging, labels and decorating, as well as assembly and design services

The firm’s product line and distribution capabilities range from brand and packaging design to warehouse and logistics management.

With more than 250 associates, the company operates over dozen customer support and fulfillment centers across the US, Canada and China.

Atlas Holdings partner Sam Astor said: “Saxco’s proud heritage and sector expertise position the company well for sustained growth, particularly as specialty brands and craft producers gain market share across all beverage categories.

“There are eight times as many breweries in the U.S. as there were a decade ago, and seven times as many distilleries. The number of wineries during this period has also continued to grow steadily.”

Based in Greenwich of Connecticut, Atlas and its affiliates own and operate 17 platform companies that employ over 21,000 associates at more than 200 facilities across the world.