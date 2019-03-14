Aston Manor Cider, a UK-based cider manufacturer and contract packing provider, has announced that it will switch to 51% recycled material in all large pack (PET) plastic bottles over the next few months.

Aston Manor Cider said that its transition is part of the sustainability plan and forms the first move in the alcoholic drinks industry.

The company estimates that approximately 1,000tons of raw material will be saved annually by switching to recycled material and lowers production of 25 million plastic bottles made from the original material.

The recycled material will be used across Aston Manor Cider’s products portfolio available across major multiples and independent convenience stores. The products also feature all own-label ciders produced.

The UK Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs is currently planning to implement a proposed tax applicable for plastic packaging using less than 30% recycled content.

Aston Manor Cider compliance and sustainability head Jamie Weall said: “We are proud to be driving sustainability in the alcohol industry by becoming the first business to deliver 51% recycled material into our packaging. This is a clear priority for Aston Manor Cider and supports our wider investment in sustainability.

“We recognise that consumers, customers and the government want to see action on this and we are proud to be the first to step up. Our commitment to deliver this is sincere and backed by industry leading innovation to make it a reality.

Aston Manor Cider claims that its commitment to reduce its environmental impact is beyond the government’s target on plastic packaging. The company has joined the UK Plastics Pact, a collaborative initiative to create a circular economy for plastic packaging.

The company is a member of the On-Pack Recycling Label scheme, which delivers a simple, consistent and nation-wide recycling message on every brand or own-label product packaged across their sites in the West Midlands and Devon.

Weall added: “Not only is this a significant step for Aston Manor Cider, but the mainstream cider industry too, as we produce numerous brands and own label cider this will reach millions of consumers.”

Aston Manor Cider said that it is the founding member of the scheme and pledges to ensure 100% of its plastic packaging is reusable, recyclable or compostable.

The company said that it is planning to carry out filling of the new 51% rPET bottles at its facilities in Aston, Birmingham and Tiverton, Devon.