Canadian printer ASL Print FX has purchased an MPS EF SYMJET hybrid flexo-inkjet press to boost its wine label printing capacity.

ASL Print FX is engaged in providing printer of labels and packaging solutions for the wine & spirits, health & beauty, food & beverage, household, and automotive industries.

The EF SYMJET hybrid press has been installed at the firm’s manufacturing plant located in California’s Napa Valley wine region.

MPS said that the sale marks the printer’s first hybrid press investment for fast turnaround printing of wine labels in California’s Napa Valley wine region.

ASL Print FX president and CEO Charlie McLean said: “MPS has built a reputation of developing high quality presses that deliver top-of-line performance in label printing.

“When we decided to invest in a press capable of printing complex, shorter-run wine labels to meet fast turnaround demand, MPS’ EF SYMJET hybrid press was the perfect solution for our needs.”

The press ordered by ASL Print FX is a combination of an MPS EF flexo press with an integrated seven-colour Domino N610i digital inkjet unit.

MPS Systems North America sales and marketing vice-president Michael Weyermann said: “With the printing industry now embracing hybrid printing and the benefits it provides in combining flexo and digital inkjet technologies, we’re honoured ASL has put their trust in MPS and Domino in their first hybrid solution press, for high-calibre wine label printing in the Napa Valley. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with ASL Print FX.”

The hybrid press has been designed to allow converters to combine flexo and digital printing as well as converting, all in one pass, MPS said.

Weyermann added: “The EF SYMJET hybrid flexo inkjet solution makes the impossible, possible – it provides converters with a range of new print potential and combines the best of conventional and digital technology, as well as operator focus that MPS is known for.”

Apart from the California plant, ASL Print FX operates manufacturing plants in Vaughan; and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.