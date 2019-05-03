Greek label printing firm Arvanitis has invested in a new Gallus ECS 340 eight-color UV flexo label printing press, in a bid to enhance its production capabilities.

Arvanitis has purchased Gallus ECS 340 label printing press to achieve a consistent high print quality and increase the overall productivity.

The new line, which was installed in last November, is a UV flexo printing press with eight flexo and two screen printing units. A cold foil station of the press allows the production of a variety of embellished self-adhesive labels.

Gallus ECS 340 is said to be a user-friendly and cost-effective printing press for commodity labels with a very short web path. It delivers a running speed of up to 165m/min.

According to the company, the two die cutting units and the possibility for backside printing complements the conventional label press with a printing width of 340mm. The press is integrated with inspection system called Tubescan von BST eltromat.

The benefits offered by Gallus ECS 340 label printing press include high flexibility regarding substrates and minimal setup times due to full servo-drive integration.

The Greek label producer had also previously purchased five Gallus label machines, in addition to the new label printing press.

Panos Arvanitis from M. Arvanitis said: “Even more, due to the advantages of the new press and our experience in flexo, we are able to achieve minimum set up times and thus, can enhance our productivity.

“We have been investing in UV flexo technology for more than twenty years now. Having to choose between UV flexo and digital printing, we trusted in UV flexo once again.”

Based in Tanagra of Voiotias, Arvinitis is involved in the production of self-adhesive labels for the food, wine and spirits markets.

Gallus Group manages two divisions such as labels and screen printing. The labels division is engaged in the manufacturing of product decorations such as labels, sleeves, booklets, tickets, inmould labels, blister packs, tubes and wrap-arounds.

The screen printing division produces rotary screen print solutions for all types of effects, as well as tactile solutions for print products.