Arlingtons of Ipswich has announced a move towards a more sustainable future to become a ‘Frugal Cup Pioneer’ stocking the coffee cups made of 96% recycled materials during UK Coffee Week (29 April – 5 May 2019) and beyond.

According to a report by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Eunomia Research & Consulting, the UK is set to throw away a third more single-use coffee cups than at present by 2030. Designed specifically to combat this, the ‘Frugal Cup’ offers an environmentally-friendly solution for cafes and consumers seeking an alternative to non-recyclable disposable cups.

Fully recyclable and made from recycled paper, the Frugal Cup is designed by Ipswich-based Frugalpac and consists of two elements that separate so both the paperboard and food grade liner can be easily recycled during the standard recycling process.

The partnership with café and bar Arlingtons Café, Bar and Restaurant will raise awareness of the issue of coffee cup waste in the industry and start the ‘recyclable cup revolution’ among consumers and the industry alike.

Peter Gwizdala, director of Arlingtons, said:

“We are delighted to announce that we’ve started stocking the Frugal Cup to coincide with UK Coffee Week, as the only option currently on the market which is fully sustainable. This fits with our ethos to play a wider part in the reduction of coffee cup waste in the UK and we want to encourage our customers to recycle their coffee cups after use, supporting an environmentally sustainable economy.”

Rebecca Turner, marketing manager of Frugalpac, said:

“Frugalpac’s new Frugal Cup is different and it’s fantastic to see such a well-liked venue such as Arlingtons of Ipswich getting involved. It’s made using already recycled paper, is the first completely recyclable paper cup able to be fully recycled as part of mainstream process, plus it can be thrown into any recycling bin when finished with. We think this is the start of the #getFrugal revolution in Suffolk!”

Source: Company Press Release