Ardagh Group, a provider of glass and metal products, has provided aluminum beverage cans for craft beer range of Barrio Brewing.

Barrio Brewing has selected Ardagh’s environmentally-friendly aluminum beverage cans to enhance the look of craft beer products on retail shelves.

Barrio Brewing’s Dennis Arnold said: “We believe market trends are tending to quality local beers supplanting multi-state regionals but it will still come down to taste and quality in determining what brands will endure and grow.”

Barrio’s craft beer brands such as Barrio Blonde, Blanco and Rojo join Citrazona and Mocha Java Stout are now packaged in Ardagh’s aluminum cans.

The brewery’s beer products with new packaging are available in all major bars, restaurants and stores across Arizona.

Ardagh Metal North America CEO Claude Marbach said: “Cans enable brands to tell a strong sustainability story as they are recycled at a high rate and are made with a high recycled content.

“The beverage can’s sustainability advantages are just a few of the reasons cans are increasingly a preferred choice in helping build brands and bottom lines.”

In August this year, Ardagh Group opened a new can ends manufacturing facility in Manaus, Brazil.

Featuring production and inspection equipment, the new facility has capacity to produce 12 million ends per day.

In 1991, Barrio Brewing was established by Dennis and Tauna Arnold, and is the third largest independent brewer in the state.

Ardagh Group provides metal and glass packaging solutions to the food, beverage and consumer care brands.

With around 23,000 employees, the group operates more than 100 facilities in 22 countries. Its global sales are around $8.6bn per annum.

The firm produces metal packaging for all market sectors, including beverage, food, pet food and seafood. It also provides a range of beverage cans in different shapes and sizes to high volume segments of the drinks market, including beers, flavoured alcoholic beverages (FABs), wine, soft drinks, energy drinks and tea.

In addition, the firm offers a range of steel and aluminum cans in different shapes and sizes to high volume segments of the food market.