50 years after the iconic Jameson Irish Whiskey bottle was launched, Ardagh Group has developed its latest evolution of the 75cl bottle, featuring a tapered body with a generously curved shoulder, a rounded ‘smile’ on the neck and an ‘eyebrow’ on the body to emphasis the brand’s re-styled labeling.

The new, tactile heel at the base also features an embossed ‘1780’ – which is how the whiskey was known in years gone by, in reference to the date that the foundations of the Jameson distillery were laid in Dublin.

The bottle is also 25g lighter, achieved using the Blow and Blow process, while retaining the height, diameter and neck profile, satisfying the requirement for more sustainable, light-weighted glass bottles.

Eagle-eyed fans of the brand will also find the iconic Jameson barrelman embossed into the base of the bottle.

Ardagh Group also produce the 70cl, 1 liter, 1.75 liter and 200ml flask edition of the bottle which will all feature the new design in 2019.

Jameson has recently entered the Impact Top 10 Premium Spirits Brands Worldwide, after record growth in 2018.

Source: Company Press Release