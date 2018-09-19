Ardagh Group invests in new development machine

Ardagh Group, a producer of glass containers for the food and beverage industries, has finalized a multi-million dollar investment in a new development machine.

The new development machine has been installed at the firm’s glass manufacturing facility located in Port Allegany, Pennsylvania.

Ardagh’s new development machine is a flexible glass forming system, which supports rapid changes and allows to reduce 30% in new product lead times.

The firm has invested in the development machine to help brands rapidly unveil new or redesigned products in glass packaging.

The new machine is integrated with latest design features such as unique textures and embossing, as well as allows customers to simulate every manufacturing condition to make glass bottles and jars of all shapes and sizes.

Ardagh’s overall Vision4Glass approach is comprised of team of in-house designers, which work with customers in the earliest design phases to develop conceptual designs, technical drawings, 3D renderings and prototype models.

According to the company, the development machine will support brand owners to create custom bottle designs, launch new products or unveil limited edition releases.

Ardagh Group North American glass division chief commercial officer Alex Robertson said: “As a leader in glass packaging, Ardagh Group continues to focus on innovation and this flexible facility enables our customers to achieve real reductions in the time taken to get their products to market.”

In August this year, Ardagh opened a new can ends manufacturing facility in Manaus, Brazil.

Featuring production and inspection equipment, the new facility has capacity to produce 12 million ends per day.

Ardagh said that the new facility, which employs more than 80 people, consolidates its position as a producer of beverage cans and ends in Brazil while serving a growing customer base.

Ardagh Group provides metal and glass packaging solutions to the food, beverage and consumer care brands.

The firm produces metal packaging for all market sectors, including beverage, food, pet food and seafood. It also provides a range of beverage cans in different shapes and sizes to high volume segments of the drinks market, including beers, flavoured alcoholic beverages (FABs), wine, soft drinks, energy drinks and tea.