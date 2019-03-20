Metal and glass packaging solutions provider Ardagh Group has provided its 12 oz. Sleek cans for new cocktail beverages of Chicago-based Atomic Brands.

Atomic Brands has expanded its premium spirit cocktail beverage portfolio with the introduction of new Moscow Mule and Kentucky Mule products.

Atomic has packaged its complete line of spirit-based beverages in environmentally-friendly aluminum beverage cans from Ardagh.

Ardagh Metal North America CEO Claude Marbach said: “We’re very pleased to partner with Don and the Atomic team as they grow their presence in the packaged cocktail category, delivering a consistent brand and taste experience in our eye-catching Sleek cans.”

Ardagh 12 oz. Sleek cans have been used for packaging of new offerings and the entire Monaco line of cocktail beverages, including vodka-based citrus rush, cranberry, mango peach and black raspberry, as well as tequila lime crush and blue crush with vodka, rum, gin and tequila.

Ardagh cans provide protection from light and retain the highest standards of ingredient integrity. These beverage cans are also recyclable.

Atomic Brands CEO Don Deubler said: “Enthusiasm for craft and artisan cocktails is an exciting consumer trend.

“And it’s our commitment to provide Monaco consumers with a premium on-premise, bar cocktail experience in a quality package for convenience and accessibility.”

Atomic Brands is selling Monaco craft cocktail products in 34 US states, including California, Illinois, Florida and Massachusetts.

The firm also intends to launch the full line of Monaco cocktail products across the country within the next 18 months.

Separately, Ardagh Group has selected Vectra’s Cognito network detection and response platform to find out attackers hidden inside its network and carry out conclusive incident investigations.

Cognito is said to accelerate threat detection and investigation using advanced AI to collect, store and refine network metadata, providing IT professionals at Ardagh the right context to detect, chase and investigate known and unknown threats at scale.

With more than 100 facilities in 22 countries, Ardagh Group provides glass and metal packaging solutions for the customers in the food, beverage and consumer care brands.