Metal and glass packaging solutions provider Ardagh Group has unveiled plans to expand its production operations in Brazil.

The company is planning to invest for the expansion of production at its Jacareí and Manaus can and end facilities.

Ardagh said that the projects aim to meet its customers’ growing demand for recyclable and sustainable aluminum packaging.

Situated near Sao Paolo, the Jacareí facility has been operating at full capacity since 2017.

Manaus ends facility has been commissioned during 2018, and its capacity is being increased to meet growing customer demand.

Ardagh also noted that the two projects will be implemented during this year. The company is planning to complete the expansion of Manaus facility by the third quarter of this year, while the Jacareí investment will be effective from the first quarter of 2020.

The planned investments are in line with the firm’s commitment to support the growth prospects of the Brazilian can market, said Ardagh.

In January this year, Ardagh announced that I will invest at its Valparaiso facility in Indiana to meet the increased demand from customers for its beverage can packaging.

The investment allows the Valparaiso facility, along with Ardagh’s seven beverage can manufacturing plants in North America, to provide differentiated packaging solutions for beverage can customers.

Constructed in 1987, Valparaiso facility features 135,000ft² of manufacturing and warehouse space and involved in the production of end or top of the can and the tab that consumers pull to open the can.

In February, the company also announced that it will permanently stop production at its Lincoln glass container production facility in Illinois, US.

The Lincoln facility, which employs around 150 people, is expected to be closed on or after 30 April this year.

Ardagh Group provides metal and glass packaging solutions to the food, beverage and consumer care brands.

The company provides a range of beverage cans in different shapes and sizes to high volume segments of the drinks market, including beers, flavoured alcoholic beverages (FABs), wine, soft drinks, energy drinks and tea.