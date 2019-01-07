Glass and metal products producer Ardagh Group is set to invest at its Valparaiso facility in Indiana, as part of its efforts to meet the increased demand from customers for its beverage can packaging.

The investment allows the Valparaiso facility, along with Ardagh’s seven beverage can manufacturing plants in North America, to provide differentiated packaging solutions for beverage can customers.

Constructed in 1987, Valparaiso facility features 135,000ft² of manufacturing and warehouse space and involved in the production of end or top of the can and the tab that consumers pull to open the can.

Major beverage companies are looking to impart colorful graphics for ends and tabs, enabling to use the full surface space of the can body to exhibit their brand.

The latest investment allows to increase production by around 10% at the Valparaiso facility, which is ISO–9001:2015 certified.

The new production is expected to begin in the third quarter of this year, said Ardagh.

Beverage cans are said to support brand environmental objectives with a recycle rate and recycled content percentage higher than any other beverage package.

Ardagh Metal – North America CEO Claude Marbach said: “We’re very proud to increase Valparaiso’s production capabilities, further positioning the plant as a world-class source of innovative, eye-catching tabs and ends.

“We are providing leading beverage organisations the best in brand-building packaging, enabling differentiation on retail shelves with the inherent environmental benefits of aluminum cans.”

Last September, Ardagh finalized a multi-million dollar investment in a new development machine.

The new development machine has been installed at the firm’s glass manufacturing facility located in Port Allegany, Pennsylvania.

Ardagh’s new development machine is a flexible glass forming system, which supports rapid changes and allows to reduce 30% in new product lead times.

Ardagh Group offers metal and glass packaging solutions to the food, beverage and consumer care brands.

The company offers a range of beverage cans in different shapes and sizes to high volume segments of the drinks market, including beers, flavoured alcoholic beverages (FABs), wine, soft drinks, energy drinks and tea.