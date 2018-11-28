Ardagh Group, a provider of glass and metal products, said that its rectangular aluminum can has been selected for Bonduelle’s premium Cassegrain range.

Bonduelle has selected Ardagh’s rectangular aluminum cans to present its asparagus and artichoke in a variety of dressings.

Ardagh has provided unique design, for each of the products in the range, printed at its La Flèche facility in France.

The La Flèche facility includes an advanced graphic center for creating the ultra-realistic imagery.

Claimed to be first of kind in the French market, the asparagus cans are produced at Ardagh’s manufacturing plant in Schweighouse of France.

Ardagh’s metal food sector sales director Laurent Cordier said: “Bonduelle choose a rectangular can for the majority of its premium Cassegrain products, with a slightly conical shape allowing easy stacking.

“The horizontal storage in the can allows the aromatic herbs and marinade to remain with the product ensuring a premium taste sensation.

“It satisfies so many consumer requirements: 100 percent recyclable, total barrier protection, long shelf life without any need for refrigeration, and, with its easy open lid, it’s very convenient.”

A few days ago, Ardagh has supplied a new 235ml triangular-shaped aluminium can for Spain’s cured ham brand Coren, which features an advanced shape with wider at the top of the can or otherwise called as shoulder.

A special easy release lacquer in the triangular shaped aluminum can makes the content simpler and quicker to serve in single piece.

In September this year, Ardagh installed a new development machine at its glass manufacturing facility located in Port Allegany, Pennsylvania.

Ardagh Group provides metal and glass packaging solutions to the food, beverage and consumer care brands.