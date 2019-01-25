AR Packaging Group AB, a company which provides several packing solutions including carton and flexible packaging, trays, and direct fill containers, has elected Cecilia Marlow as a new board member.

Cecilia Marlow is currently a member of several Board of Directors, has primarily a background from the retail and consumer goods industries.

She has also held CEO positions as well as other senior positions within the field of finance in different industries.

Peter Törnquist, Chairman of AR Packaging Group, says: “We are very pleased to have recruited Cecilia Marlow to the Board. I am convinced that Cecilia’s broad experience and deep knowledge in areas such as M&A, sales & marketing and finance on an international basis together with her focus to achieve results will contribute to AR Packaging’s continued success”.

Cecilia Marlow has a Business Degree from the Stockholm School of Economics and is currently a member of the board of Kivra, Nordea Funds Ltd, Mathem, Fazer Group, Svenska Handelsfastigheter and International English School. Cecilia is also since January 2019 acting CEO of the International English School.

Source: Company Press Release.