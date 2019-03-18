Aqua d’Or, a Denmark-based premium natural mineral water company, has said that it will launch a new bottle made of 100% recycled PET in Denmark in April 2019.

The company commits to have all Aqua d’Or bottles made from 100% recycled material by 2021.

Aqua d’Or is planning to collect and recover 100% of the material that is being used for bottles by 2022.

The company said that water is the healthiest form of hydration and the reason it exists as a producer of natural mineral water despite of having clean tap water in the Nordics is to offer a healthy choice in all moments of beverage consumption.

Aqua d’Or general manager Pierre Stevens said: “Our packaging is essential in our mission to provide people with high-quality natural mineral water and healthy water-based beverages. The packaging protects the nutritional benefits and quality of our products and allows them to be stored, transported and used safely.

“The delivery of our mineral water cannot come at the expense of the planet’s health and resources. We want to protect the planet’s resources, and our approach to packaging plays an important role in this everlasting work.”

All of Aqua d’Or’s bottles are made of 50% recycled PET and are designed to be 100% recyclable. The company is taking the next step towards circularity by launching its first water bottle made of 100% recycled PET in April 2019.

The company said that its initiative towards circularity is expected to increase the amount of recycled PET along with use of recycled material in its range of bottles by 2021.

Furthermore, it would work closely together with industry partners in establishing advanced technologies to enable a continuous loop for recycling at large scale, to make used and recovered plastics into a new and highly qualitative PET.

Aqua d‘Or marketing director Henrik Pasgaard said: “Denmark has a well- functioning system when it comes to plastic bottles, and nine out of ten bottles are in fact recycled. However, there is still an important job to be done to ensure that the tenth bottle gets back in the loop, and that eventually we can close that loop.

“We believe that the journey towards circularity for plastics must be driven together with partners, NGOs, governments, institutions and together with consumers. At Aqua d’Or we want to act as a game changer to be a pioneering reference – accelerating the transition towards circular economy for packaging.”

The company said that nine out of ten bottles are recycled in Denmark and is planning further to engage its consumers to make sure that the tenth bottle is returned at local level in order to source recycled PET.