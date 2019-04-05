Aptar Food + Beverage has introduced a new range of tethered closures, which comply with the Single-Use Plastic (SUP) regulation recently approved by the European Parliament and the AB 319 California legislation in the US.

The company has designed Flip Lid closure and Stay-With technology to enhance post-use recycling. The bands attached to the bottle enable the closure to go through the correct recycling stream.

Flip Lid is a simple and consumer friendly closure developed to provide convenient and enjoyable experience, as consumers will simply flip it open to drink or pour the product instead of unscrewing the cap.

Other features of the new closure include patented and wide-opening hinged lid, as well as the audible click when reclosing.

Aptar has developed Flip Lid closure in collaboration with Krones to optimize filling line efficiency in a 26/22 neck finish. Aptar said that other standard neck finishes are currently in development.

Stay-With is a unique, patented and multipurpose technology that offers improved consumer convenience, as it helps to avoid misplacement of the closure.

The new technology is said to align with the Association of Plastic Recyclers Caps-On initiative to increase awareness of the need to recycle the closure with the bottle.

Stay-With technology can be used with almost any application, including sports caps and flat caps.

In October 2018, Aptar introduced Uno 38mm sport cap, which is a one-piece closure developed by using polypropylene (PP).

The Uno 38mm cap has been designed to not only fulfill the requirements and performance of the flip-top design, but also serve as an option for translucent or opaque colors.

Uno closure, which offers one-hand opening and closing, is available in two 38mm neck finishes such as three-lead and two-lead starts.

Aptar Group manages three business segments, Beauty + Home, Food + Beverage and Pharma.

Aptar Food + Beverage produces advanced dispensing systems to the customers in the food and beverage consumer package goods industry.