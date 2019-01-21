AptarGroup, a provider of dispensing systems for the packaging industry, has signed the new plastics economy global commitment, which seeks to address plastic waste and pollution at its source.

Aptar will work with other businesses and governments that focus on changing how plastic is produced, used and reused.

The global commitment, which is led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, in partnership with UN Environment, has been signed by 250 organizations including several packaging companies, brands, retailers and recyclers, as well as governments and NGOs.

Signatories include companies representing 20% of all plastic packaging produced worldwide.

The global commitment intends to create a new normal for plastic packaging. It will also focus on eliminating problematic or unnecessary plastic packaging and shift from single-use to reuse packaging models.

The signatories will also make sure that 100% of plastic packaging can be easily and safely reused, recycled, or composted by 2025. Targets also include circulating the plastic manufactured, by increasing the amounts of plastics reused or recycled and made into new packaging or products.

Aptar president and CEO Stephan Tanda said: “By signing the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, we further reinforce our pledge to reduce our environmental impact and support the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s vision for a circular economy.

“We look forward to partnering with our colleagues in the packaging industry to implement powerful changes to plastics manufacturing and the reuse of plastic, with the ultimate goal that it does not become waste.”

Aptar established a sustainable materials task force to address customer, consumer and regulatory expectations for sustainable product offerings.

The task force seeks to create a reliable network of sustainable material suppliers with the required technical and supply capabilities, and to set up a process with suppliers for validating sustainable materials and offer ready-to-use solutions.

Aptar said it has assessed and tested several sustainable resins over the past few years. The company launched stock tube-top, snap-top and disc-top closures in North America made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) resin.

Some of the company’s dispensing systems have been recently qualified with actuator, closure and dip tube components made of bio-based materials.