Aptar Pharma is set to present its diverse portfolio of drug delivery systems, components and active packaging solutions, including their latest innovations across nasal, pulmonary, eye care, injectables and dermal drug delivery routes

The company said it will once again be a major exhibitor at Pharmapack 2019, which will take place February 6-8 at Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles, in Paris, France.

PureHale – their recently launched, portable and ready-to-use device designed to deliver natural care to upper airways.

Their expanded range of connected drug delivery devices designed to help increase dose adherence and improve patient health outcomes.

Aptar Pharma Services, a portfolio of stage-specific development packages to help customers accelerate their development journey from molecule to market.

Active packaging solutions from Aptar CSP Technologies, now part of the Aptar family. Aptar CSP Technologies offers a variety of innovative active packaging solutions to help optimize your drug product’s packaging environment.

Considered Europe’s dedicated pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery event, Pharmapack provides invaluable insight into and recognition of the latest trends, developments and regulatory changes impacting the industry, as well as a wide variety of learning opportunities.

As part of the Innovation Gallery at Pharmapack this year, Aptar Pharma will showcase two of their newest product launches, PureHale and QuickStart Injectables – their Ready-to-Use drug development support packages designed to accelerate time-to-market for research and development labs. Both innovations are contenders for the Pharmapack 2019 Awards, which will be announced during the show.

Once again, three of Aptar Pharma’s experts will share their specialist knowledge during Pharmapack’s Learning Lab sessions on Wednesday, February 6:

Drug Repurposing – Broadening Patient Accessibility via a Change in Drug Delivery System (13:50 – 14:20). Gerallt Williams, Director – Scientific Affairs at Aptar Pharma, will discuss the advantages and challenges of drug repurposing, some successful transitions and the regulatory factors which need to be considered

Building a Successful Eco-System for Digital Medicines (14:30–15:00). Sai Shankar, Director Business Development – Connected Devices, will discuss how to build a successful digital medicines eco-system, its impact on patient health outcomes and the overall healthcare system, as well as the stakeholder’s perspective

Debunking the Leachable Myths of Gamma Sterilization: A Migration Study of Steam versus Gamma (15:10–15:40). Dr. Julie D. Suman, President and Founder of Next Breath, an Aptar Pharma business, will present the results of a migration study commissioned by Aptar Pharma to assess the impact of both steam and gamma sterilization on leachable profiles.

With over 400 exhibitors and more than 5,000 Pharma & drug delivery professionals expected to attend Pharmapack this year, Aptar Pharma welcomes the opportunity to meet with their customers and partners from around the world at this key industry event. Visit Aptar Pharma at Booth B42, Hall 7.2, where their team of experts will be on hand to demonstrate their technologies and discuss ways they can partner with customers to ensure their drug delivery challenges are met.

Source: Company Press Release