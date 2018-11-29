Aptar Pharma will unveil new range of active packaging technologies for respiratory devices at the annual Drug Delivery to the Lung (DDL) Conference 2018.

DDL 2018, which takes place from December 12-14 in Edinburgh, Scotland, is a renowned conference for scientists, academics, clinicians, regulatory and industry specialists involved in the development of inhalation medicines.

Aptar Pharma is a worldwide leader in respiratory drug delivery devices for the treatment of asthma and COPD, and a Platinum sponsor of DDL 2018.

At their booth #244, Aptar Pharma’s team of experts will showcase their innovative and extensive range of respiratory drug delivery systems and demonstrate how Aptar Pharma can help accelerate speed-to-market.

Aptar Pharma’s exhibition stand will also highlight their expanded range of connected devices. These intuitive devices feature fully-connected functionality and software integration, which can improve patient health outcomes through improved adherence.

Also featured with Aptar Pharma will be Aptar CSP Technologies, now part of AptarGroup.

Aptar CSP Technologies offers a variety of innovative active packaging solutions for respiratory that protect products to control moisture, extend shelf life and improve their performance.

