AptarGroup announced that it has joined nearly 200 forward-thinking companies as the newest member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD).

As global businesses face new, complex challenges and opportunities, WBCSD’s science-based approach and targeted business solutions aim to scale up business impact to the most challenging sustainability issues.

WBCSD targets the realization of Sustainable Development Goals through six work programs – Circular Economy, Cities and Mobility, Climate and Energy, Food, Land and Water, People and Redefining Value – to achieve systems transformation.

Stephan Tanda, Aptar President and Chief Executive Officer said, “We are delighted to join WBCSD and the other member companies who are part of this critical commitment to accelerating the transition to a sustainable world. As a global company, we are committed to reducing our impact on the planet while creating top quality, sustainable products.

“Connecting with WBCSD’s 200 members provides an invaluable opportunity to share best practices and work on larger projects with aligned objectives. We are particularly interested in WBCSD’s innovative work in relation the circular economy, including the Global Plastics Alliance, along with its focus on climate, energy and the Sustainable Development Goals.”

WBCSD President and CEO Peter Bakker said, “WBCSD is pleased to welcome Aptar as our newest member. We are dedicated to working towards a transformation of the key systems across society, and this can only be achieved in collaboration with companies across the full value chain. Aptar has touchpoints across many products and services that help to improve the lives of millions of people around the globe, along with a commitment to ensuring these offerings are sustainable for both people and the planet.”

In addition to leading in corporate sustainability, Aptar is committed to seeking opportunities to replace fossil-based resins, to increase its offering of sustainable dispensing solutions and to collaborate with its customers on re-fillable products.

The company’s Product Sustainability Team is addressing customer, consumer and regulatory expectations for sustainable product offerings. To date, Aptar has launched closures in North America and Europe made with post-consumer recycled resins (PCR) and continues to explore additional opportunities for sustainable resins and fully recyclable products.

Furthermore, Aptar’s existing technologies, including multi-use, re-sealable dispensing closures, and spray and lotion pumps, are well suited to address the evolving need to re-use and re-fill.

Source: Company Press Release