Aptar joins Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier Network program

Aptar has joined Amazon’s Packaging Support and Supplier Network (APASS) program, and is now providing services directly to vendors, sellers or manufacturers related to packaging design and testing in compliance with Amazon’s guidelines and certification test methods.

The APASS program was designed by Amazon to help support vendors, sellers and manufacturers to obtain certification of their products as Frustration Free Packaging (FFP), Ships-in-Own-Container (SIOC) or Prep-Free Packaging (PFP).

Aptar’s E-commerce Capabilities

In addition to being officially part of APASS, Aptar has a wide range of e-commerce capable dispensing solutions such as closures, pumps, fitments, and sealing technologies that help brands protect products during shipping while simultaneously creating an end-user experience that delights.

Aptar leverages strong technical expertise to create dispensing and sealing systems designed to pass ISTA-6 testing protocol while fulfilling the primary performance of the package. Aptar also relies on its established relationship with key e-tailers and shipping companies to ensure each solution meets the needs of the supply chain, while leveraging its strong global position to deliver solutions that address customers’ and consumers’ e-commerce needs in each application.

Source: Company Press Release