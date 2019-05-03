Aptar Food + Beverage has created a new bi-textured and bi-colored closure solution for the Eurojar of McCormick & Company.

Designed for the European food market, the bi-textured and bi-colored closure solution can be used for dry herbs and spices.

McCormick & Company is a provider of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products.

Aptar has produced the new closure solution at its facility in Torello, Spain. The new closure is said to leverage bi-injection technology to provide a multi-color and multi-texture finish, enabling to draw attention on store shelves.

The new closure solution will also provide consumers a better dispensing experience with an easy grip and one-hand opening.

The audible ‘click’ will help ensure resealability and protect freshness, while the active hinge delivers a hygienic pouring experience, said Aptar.

Eurojar closure and colors have been customized for McCormick to provide a better look and help in flavor recognition on shelf and at home.

McCormick spices can be identified by four different colors, including orange for spices, bright green for herbs, purple for seasoning mixes and grey for pepper.

In May 2018, Aptar first launched the new closure solution in the UK with the brand Schwartz. In December same year, the company provided Eurojar custom-designed closure to the brand Ducros in France.

In April, Aptar Food + Beverage also launched a new range of tethered closures, which comply with the Single-Use Plastic (SUP) regulation recently approved by the European Parliament and the AB 319 California legislation in the US.

The company has designed Flip Lid closure and Stay-With technology to enhance post-use recycling. The bands attached to the bottle enable the closure to go through the correct recycling stream.

Aptar has developed Flip Lid closure in collaboration with Krones to optimize filling line efficiency in a 26/22 neck finish.

Aptar Group has three business segments such as Beauty + Home, Food + Beverage and Pharma.

Aptar Food + Beverage manufactures advanced dispensing systems to the customers in the food and beverage consumer package goods industry.