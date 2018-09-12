APLIX secures Trex recycling accreditation for Easy-Lock by APLIX closure system

APLIX, a global fastening specialist, has received approval for use of material through the Trex Recycling Program.

The Easy-Lock by APLIX closure system is made from a blend of 100% LDPE resin, which lends itself to recycling opportunities in the packaging arena.

Incorporating biodegradable and natural resources into their products and processes has allowed APLIX to continue towards their sustainability and environmental goals.

Furthermore, APLIX has joined the Corporate Social Responsibility Program (ISO 26000) to limit their environmental impact and broaden its corporate social responsibility effort.

APLIX global sales and marketing vice president Quresh Sachee said: “We have implemented sustainable strategies within our processes to develop ecofriendly and recyclable fastening solutions.

“The Trex® accreditation demonstrates this commitment to our community and environment.”

Designing custom fastening solutions has allowed APLIX to develop various new products and applications for many specialized industries.

The Easy-Lock by APLIX® closure system, developed for flexible packaging, offers consumers an easier solution to reclosing packages. Created with enhanced sensory features, the closure system provides audible and tactile feedback when opening and closing, assuring consumers their products stay fresh.

With over 60 years of experience, APLIX is one of the world’s leading hook and loop fastening system specialists. APLIX provides their clients with innovative products and solutions in numerous self-gripping fastening markets: Aircraft, Automotive, Cleaning, Hygiene, Medical, Packaging and other specialized industries.

APLIX operates six ISO 9001 Certified plants in the U.S., France, Brazil and China as well as sales offices around the world.

Source: Company Press Release