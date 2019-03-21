Brand empowerment specialist API Group has relocated its Sheffield sales and distribution facility to a new site, creating an even larger distribution centre from which to serve it’s growing UK customer base.

The 18,000 square feet warehouse and modern office space will provide the company with a state-of-the-art site, from which it can distribute its entire product range of foils, laminate and holographic solutions to its customer base in the UK and Ireland.

The new facility enables API to hold double the amount of stock of the previous site, as well as the latest in spooling, cutting and slitting machinery.

The site is only four miles away from the previous location, so benefits from the same excellent transport links due to its proximity to the M1, whilst having little or no impact on staff, ensuring the team benefits too.

Head of UK Sales & Distribution Michael Kitchen said ‘Since opening the UK distribution centre in Sheffield over five years ago we have continued to develop and grow our customer base. As a result of our success we are now investing in an infrastructure that will allow us to continue to expand and support the needs of our customers. The new site enables us to increase our stock holding as well as add more finishing equipment to further improve our service’

Dino Kiriakopoulas, CEO of API Group said ‘Our ambition has always been to grow our business in the UK and deliver better service to our customers. This move further represents our strategic plans for growth and another step forward in optimising our Group footprint to best service our customers.’

Source: Company Press Release