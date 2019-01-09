Aphena Pharma Solutions, a provider of turnkey contract packaging and manufacturing solutions, has acquired a PharmaWorks TF2 blister packaging line with in-line cartoning capabilities to expand its blister packaging capacity.

Expansion decision of Aphena is the result of the increased demand for blister packaging, particularly for DEA and FDA opioid-compliant packaging requests from clients.

The company believes that the capacity expansion is expected to supplement its recent vault enlargement to handle emerging requirements for DEA-controlled products.

Aphena sales and marketing executive VP Eric Allen said: “Aphena has a long history of CII packaging and an excellent compliance record with the FDA and DEA for over 15 years. We have partnered with leading pharmaceutical companies to supply CII-V packaging, including both generic and brand medications.”

Earlier this year, Aphena set up a new CII vault anticipating growth in child-resistant compliance packaging for opioids and other products regulated by DEA and FDA. The new CII vault has quadrupled the current controlled pallet spaces.

The company is operating nine packaging lines with serialization aggregation for blisters and bottles at its Cookeville site in Tennessee.

Aphena business development director Paul Glintenkamp said: “We can offer a large variety of blister tooling on site, which can handle both small and large doses of products for tablets, capsules and soft gels.

“Additionally, our new blister line from PharmaWorks can accept existing tooling from our other blister packaging lines.”

Aphena has collaborated with leading providers of compliance packaging technologies. It claims that it is capable of offering customized options for CII and child-resistant or senior-friendly package designs, including blisters, carding and reclosable systems.

The packaging technologies include clinically tested designs with the F=1 child-resistant/senior-friendly designation.

The company claims that it offers one of the industry’s broadest ranges of compliance packaging options.

Aphena serves pharmaceutical, OTC, dietary supplement, animal health, consumer health and medical device markets with two separate FDA- and DEA-registered, GDUFA-compliant and serialization-ready sites in the US. It handles solid dose, liquids, gels, creams, ointments, foams, suspensions and lotions.