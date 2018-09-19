Contract packaging and manufacturing solutions provider Aphena Pharma Solutions has expanded its DEA packaging capabilities in both its Maryland and Tennessee manufacturing locations.

Aphena designs and implements processes that are capable of meeting and exceeding predetermined specifications by using better equipment and technology.

The CII vault capacity and the DEA-licensed CIII-CV cage at the company’s liquid and semisolids division in Easton, Maryland, have been expanded to hold over 85 pallets of active products.

In addition, the increasing market demand for CII packaging forced Aphena to expand its solid-dose division in Cookeville, Tennessee.

The expansion in Tennessee will increase the location’s CII capacity to more than 110 pallets for blisters, bottles, carding or kit packaging.

Aphena VP of sales and marketing Eric Allen said the company’s investment reflects its commitment to continue to provide its customers a growing contract partner with the broadest ranges of capabilities.

“We have provided packaging services for liquids and semisolids for over a decade. The recent expansion at our Maryland and Tennessee facilities provides additional services to our customers as well as increased flexibility to handle a wider range of products and packaging formats,” Allen said.

The liquid and semisolid facility in Easton now houses more than 12 custom packaging lines. Further blending equipment is already on the drawing board for 2019.

The solid-dose packaging site in Cookeville currently has four blister lines and six bottling lines.

Aphena also has four lines running pallet level serialized, with three more being installed to meet the new DSCSA regulations for pharmaceutical products in November this year.

The company said customers can now work on DEA CII-V solutions for solid dose, liquids, creams, lotions, powders, pouches, blisters, bottles, vial labeling/packaging and kitting across two divisions that include the solid dose division in Tennessee and the liquids and topicals division in Maryland.

Allen said: “Our customers can continue to enjoy the benefits of diverse manufacturing and packaging capabilities from a single company.”

Earlier this year, Aphena expanded its packaging operations for powdered pharmaceuticals in response to growing market demand for powder filling and delivery innovations in pharmaceutical formulations.