Apex Plastics releases latest version of Option Pak line

Apex Plastics, a custom blow-molding company, has announced the latest version of the Option Pak line - the Option Pak "Next Generation".

This new stylish design will give brand owners more packaging options, that will help their product have premium shelf presence.

The Option Pak – Next Generation comes in an 8-inch size canister, with a square base that provides more stability for both filling and standing on the shelf. Its oval opening fits the same lids as the Original Option Pak.

The Next Generation offers a flat front and the new “S Curve,” both allowing for a unique custom label that will catch the consumers’ eyes.

Apex Plastics president Damian Neff said: “At Apex we want to offer our clients an attractive packing option that can increase their sales potential by catching the consumers’ eyes.

“The Option Pack Next Generation bottle is not only a more attractive option, but it was also designed with versatility, functionality and convenience in mind.”

Apex Plastics is a part of the PCE, Inc. Plastics Division, which also includes HTI Plastics and Lincoln Plastics. The manufacturing process of the Option Pak is a collaborative effort between Apex’s blow-molding capabilities to produce the canister, and HTI’s injection-molding process to produce the lids.

The partnership of all three plastics division companies enhances the already robust capabilities of all Apex, HTI and Lincoln Plastics.

Plastics blow-molding manufacturer, Apex Plastics, specializes in low-cost, high-quality custom and proprietary blow-molded bottles, containers and shapes. Apex was purchased by PCE in 1993. The company is equipped to handle a wide variety of run sizes and configurations.

PCE, a privately held corporation founded in 1993, has three divisions with manufacturing capabilities in blow-molding, injection molding and profile extrusion.

Source: Company Press Release