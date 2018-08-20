Antalis, a paper and packaging solutions provider, has announced plans to expand its regional network of packaging hubs across the UK.

The company is planning to extend the regional network across the country, including Bristol, Coventry, Newcastle and Leeds.

Antalis Packaging sales director David Smith has framed the new strategy, under which the company will use its existing branch infrastructure to expand the supply of packaging products to regional customers.

As part of the strategy, the company will set up a local team of experts to advice on Antalis’ portfolio of materials and products to local businesses, enabling to improve their packaging procedures.

Antalis has already opened regional branches in Scotland, Newcastle, Leeds, Dartford and Watford, as part of its efforts to better serve customers.

The company also intends to open similar hubs in Coventry, Northampton and Spalding, as well as further branches in the coming year.

Smith said: “Antalis has a tremendous reputation for quality and service, which in recent years has seen our thriving packaging division go from strength to strength and establish itself as a key supplier to many large blue chip companies operating in the food, retail, logistics and industrial sectors.

“With the global packaging market set to grow to almost £270bn by 2023, as the third largest e-commerce market in the world, the UKis undoubtedly a key growth area.”

Recently, the company opened the new smart packaging centre in Coalville of Leicestershire to expand its operations.

Featuring latest machinery and testing equipment, the new facility will help simplify the packaging design process and allows customers to design, manufacture and create within few hours.

With a turnover of €2.45bn per annum, Antalis has sold 1.5 million tons of paper in 2016 on a global level. The group employs around 5,626 people to serve more than 127,000 clients in 43 countries through its 118 distribution centres.

Antalis Packaging distributes advanced protective packaging solutions for the protection, storing, dispatching and transporting goods safely across the production and supply chain.