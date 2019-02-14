Anomatic, a full-service manufacturer of anodized aluminum and metallized packaging solutions, has acquired US-based injection molding firm CP Technologies for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Columbus of Ohio, CP Technologies is a family-owned and operated firm that supplies molded plastic components and assemblies to the various industries across the globe.

The acquired business will enable Anomatic to enhance its capabilities to offer full-package solutions to customers in crucial markets.

CP Technologies provides molded plastic components to different industries, including packaging, consumer and industrial, electrical and utilities, appliance, telecom and construction.

Established in 1992 by Dr Charles Amata Sr, CP Technologies operates a 31,000ft² manufacturing facility situated within five miles from Columbus’ John Glen International Airport and Anomatic’s headquarters in New Albany of Ohio.

The technologically advanced facility features 22 modern molding presses, in addition to robotics, support equipment, and software.

The core competencies of the company include design support, production tooling, production molding, decorating, and other secondary operations.

CP Technologies uses advanced injection molding capabilities, including structural foam molding, over molding and insert molding.

Anomatic president and CEO Scott Rusch said the strategic acquisition is an ideal fit that will further its position as a worldwide leader in beauty and personal care packaging

Rusch further added: “CP Technologies shares our passion for producing high-quality products with great technical expertise. They offer extensive knowledge of the injection molding process and their experience, location, and employees will be a great fit for Anomatic.

“We’re very excited about this opportunity to combine our capabilities and resources to continue to exceed expectations as a one-stop shop for our customers.”

Founded in 1965, Anomatic is a full-service manufacturer of anodized aluminum and metallized packaging for the automotive, beauty, personal care, consumer electronics, pharmaceutical, medical devices, and spirits industries across the globe.

Anomatic operates advanced facilities in Ohio and Connecticut in the US, as well as in Suzhou of China. The firm is expertise in product design, metal forming, anodizing, decorating, and assembly.

