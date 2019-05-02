AmSty and Agilyx have created a new joint venture (JV) firm, Regenyx, which will involve in the recycling of post-consumer polystyrene materials to new polystyrene products.

Regenyx will deploy chemical recycling process of Agilyx for the conversion of used polystyrene products back to their original liquid form styrene monomer.

Later, AmSty will take the converted styrene monomer and work with its supply chain partners to make new polystyrene products. This process of circular recycling is called PolyUsable process.

AmSty president and CEO Brad Crocker said: “Polystyrene products like foam cups, foam packaging and single-use picnic items are uniquely suitable for conversion back to chemical building blocks that can be used to make new products over and over.”

Regenyx will acquire the assets of Agilyx’s Tigard facility in Oregon, which is presently scaled at 10 tons per day. It is already shipping recycled styrene monomer to AmSty.

AmSty will also collaborate with Agilyx for the development of a larger regional facility scaled to 50 tons per day to serve customers in the West Coast.

Agilyx CEO Joe Vaillancourt said: “Today’s announcement marks a major milestone, not only for AmSty and Agilyx, but for our collective ability to dramatically increase recycling rates. Our collaboration with AmSty brings together a complete system that will allow us to continually recycle polystyrene products back to polystyrene products.”

AmSty, which is an integrated producer of polystyrene and styrene monomer, provides solutions and services to customers in different global markets.

Based in The Woodlands of Texas, AmSty is a JV equally owned by Chevron Phillips Chemical and Trinseo.

Agilyx is engaged in the recycling of mixed waste plastic streams into high value low carbon circular feedstocks and fuels.

The firm has developed the first system that holds capacity to recycle polystyrene waste into styrene monomer, which is then used to remake new polystyrene (PS) products.

Agilyx has also commercialized a technology, which that converts mixed plastics to high quality crude oil. It collaborates with waste service providers, municipalities, refiners, and private and public enterprises to develop closed-loop industrial solutions for mixed waste plastics.