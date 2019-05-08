AMP Robotics, a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics for the recycling industry, announced the launch of its new AMP Cortex dual-robot system (DRS) focused on material recovery in municipal solid waste (MSW), electronic waste (E-waste), and construction and demolition (C&D).

The AMP Cortex DRS expands on their existing product line of high-speed recycling robotics guided by the AMP Neuron AI platform and uses two high-performance robots that rapidly sort, pick, and place materials at an unprecedented speed of 160 pieces per minute creating optimum productivity.

AMP Neuron uses computer vision and machine learning to recognize different colors, textures, shapes, sizes, and patterns to identify material characteristics. Then, it directs the robots to pick and place the targeted material. The system can operate 24/7 with continuous high-precision sorting, preventing contaminants in material streams, and increasing the overall quality and purity of commodities to be reclaimed.

The system is modularly designed to drop into existing facilities without requiring a major retrofit or downtime, enabling customers to quickly benefit from advanced automation.

The unique design of the two robots opens up new material applications, namely the ability to efficiently process difficult material streams of post-consumer fiber. From sheets of paper to cardboard, sorting fiber is a major challenge for recycling lines, often becoming a contaminant for other recycled commodities. By solving this challenge, AMP’s technology improves the purity of materials to be recycled, while also increasing the recycling rates of post-consumer recycled fiber overall.

“The launch of the AMP Cortex dual-robot system marks another key technology milestone for AMP as we continue to advance the application of AI and robotics for the industry,” said Matanya Horowitz, chief executive officer of AMP. “Our latest innovation further improves the economics of recycling by helping waste management companies meet increased quality standards, reduce operational costs, and achieve their productivity goals.”

AMP’s latest announcement follows recent press about their partnership with Ryohshin Ltd. to develop two new robotic systems using AMP Neuron AI to recycle C&D materials for the Japanese market. And most recently, Electronic Recyclers International (ERI), the nation’s largest E-waste recycler, announced plans for additional installations of the AMP Cortex system in their facilities.

“We are very pleased about how our latest material application helps solve the challenge of recycling fiber products,” said Horowitz. “Our AI platform continues to adapt and deepen with new material applications proven by what we have recently achieved with C&D and E-Waste. As we scale our business, we remain focused on continuous improvement and innovation. The launch of our latest AI robotics system serves as another great example of this.”

This week, AMP Robotics is exhibiting at WasteExpo 2019, the biggest waste management and recycling trade show in the U.S. taking place in Las Vegas from May 7 – 9, 2019. In addition to speaking at the conference about AI and robotics in recycling, Horowitz will also be receiving Waste360’s “40 Under 40 Award” and their annual “Innovator of the Year Award”, created to recognize forward thinkers who use technology to better the waste management industry.

