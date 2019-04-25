Flexible packaging solutions provider Amcor has introduced a new AmLite Ultra Recyclable high-barrier laminate solution.

AmLite Ultra Recyclable is said to be the first packaging product made from the firm’s high-barrier polyolefin film, which was launched last year.

The new high-barrier laminate can be used for packaging a range of food, home and personal care, and pharmaceutical products. It can be recycled in existing polyolefin recycling streams.

The company had launched AmLite product line in 2015 to offer metal-free barrier packaging, which can help reduce packaging’s carbon footprint.

Amcor said that the film and its application represent another advancement towards its pledge to develop all its packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025.

AmLite is suitable for use in a variety of formats, including pillow pouches, stand-up and spouted pouches, as well as bags and stick packs. It can also be used as lidding for trays and containers.

Amcor’s customers can use AmLite Ultra Recyclable solution across a variety of consumer-product segments, such as coffee, snacks, dry pet food and baby nutrition, in addition to pharmaceuticals, and home and personal care applications.

The firm’s R&D team has developed high-barrier OPP film to replace the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) layer of the original AmLite packaging.

According to the company, AmLite Ultra Recyclable and AmLite Standard Recyclable are the first laminates in the AmLite product range to offer recyclability.

AmLite Standard Recyclable offers medium to high-barrier protection for ambient applications. The company is also providing AmLite Ultra Recyclable solution for broader customer trials.

Amcor marketing, innovation and sustainability vice president Luca Zerbini said: “Our recyclable laminate delivers high-barrier protection, can be used on our customers’ filling machines, and can be recycled where polyolefin collection and recycling streams exist.

“AmLite Ultra Recyclable will help solve sustainability challenges for consumer goods brands, pharmaceutical companies and retailers, and help keep plastics out of the environment.”

Amcor provides packaging solutions for customers in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical-device, home- and personal-care markets. It offers a range of flexible packaging, rigid containers, specialty cartons, closures and services.