For the past 68 years, Hickory Farms has been a staple in the food gifting industry, known for its award-winning meats and cheeses. 2019 marks a transformational step in its growth and innovation as the company introduces entirely new branding to include a new logo, website and refreshed packaging for the brand's hundreds of gift boxes, baskets and crates.

“At Hickory Farms, we’re in the business of connecting people. We aspire to make food gifting effortless because we know that making connections through food is a meaningful intersection in our busy, fast-paced lives,” said Diane Pearse, CEO of Hickory Farms. “2019 marks an important year for Hickory Farms as our brand evolves with a modern look and feel that appeals to a broader audience with choices for every occasion.”

The new branding is the most recent manifestation of the ongoing transformation taking place at the company, tracing back to when Pearse joined as CEO in March 2016. Since then, the company has relocated its corporate headquarters to Chicago, invested in new technology platforms, and focused on rapidly growing its digital marketing program. In addition, Pearse has focused on building a talented team committed to the company’s vision of “Being the Best Retailer in the Food Gifting Space.” More than 50% of the team has joined the company since March 2016.

REBRAND HIGHLIGHTS AND DESIGN:

Flavors and Gifting: Hickory Farms is taking its commitment to becoming the premier destination brand for food gifting with new flavors including truffle salami, sriracha mustard, and cranberry pistachio crisps as well as gifts in expanded categories such as chocolates, gourmet desserts and steakhouse quality meats.

Packaging: Customer preference has shown us that impressive packaging and variety are very important when choosing the perfect food gift. The new packaging has a vibrant and sophisticated color palette that shows off the variety of selections in every gift.

Logo: The new logo shows a fresh, modern take on the brand’s heritage. The iconic barn image is reinvented with a clean modern interpretation, featuring horizon lines that represent the connections that are made through gifting. The cheerful signature red in the logo is echoed in gift boxes that delight recipients with a pop of joyful color.

Customer Experience: Hickory Farms continues to set a new standard for food gifting that will delight customers and their gift recipients. With a brand new look and feel paired with a selection of gifts and free shipping for Valentine’s Day, there’s never been a better time to give them a try.

Source: Company Press Release