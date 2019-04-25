Flexible packaging firm American Packaging (APC) has announced a $50m investment to expand capacity at the Roto Center of Excellence in DeForest, Wisconsin, US.

The investment will see installation of new rotogravure presses, laminating and finishing equipment to meet the growing demand for rotogravure printed products.

APC said that the new converting technologies have been purposefully engineered to meet the needs of brand owners and demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

The expansion will add 126,000ft² to the Roto Center of Excellence, which was opened in 2017.

Additionally, the firm plans to update web handling and controls to allow converting of extensible substrates which qualify for a Circular Plastics Economy, while minimizing waste.

The work will also reduce carbon footprint on two new rotogravure printing presses, an adhesive laminator and additional slitting equipment.

American Packaging president Jeff Koch said: “Brand owners expect the ultimate impact from that first moment of truth for the consumer on the grocer’s shelf. Roto printing delivers that impact.

“The new normal is that packaging will also help transition away from a single use and dispose standard. Our systems will always combine the ideal graphic reproduction with the most efficient converting streams.

“The innovative technologies that we are advancing will add jobs to APC’s Roto Complex and enhance our capacity for packaging that is expected and embraced by the New Plastic Economy. We are delighted about what this means for the community, our 1000 plus APC family members and our customers.”

APC plans to commission DeForest expansion project in the second quarter of 2020.

In order enhance response time, APC is also investing in internal cylinder etching which is scheduled to be commissioned in August of 2019.

American Packaging is engaged in providing flexible packaging solutions for industries including dry foods, seasoning and mixes, coffee and tea, refrigerated dairy, fresh produce, frozen products, confectionery, medical, personal care, nutraceutical, hard-to-hold products, liquids, and other markets.

The firm, which operates three Converting Centers of Excellence, also provides custom packaging solutions for a broad range of products.

It also provides processes including extrusion laminating and coatings, rotogravure printing and laminations, and flexographic printing, laminating, and fabrication of preformed products.