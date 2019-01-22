AMCS, a provider of integrated software and vehicle technology for the waste and recycling sector, has acquired German recycling and waste management software specialist Recy Systems for an undisclosed sum.

With offices in Germany, the US, the UK and Slovakia, Recy Systems offers services to major global recycling companies.

The acquisition is said to add another 600 customers from across Europe, North America, Asia, and Africa to AMCS, enabling to increase its customer base to over 2400 across the globe.

Recy Systems will also help AMCS to support its continued development of advanced global solution for the metal recycling industry, in addition to increasing its market share in the German market.

The acquired business will enable AMCS to enhance the efficiency of its platform used by the wider waste, recycling and resource management sector.

AMCS’ existing solution portfolio will be complemented by Recy’s suite of software, including advanced functionality for managing complex stock inventory and valuation requirements.

Recy’s products are designed exclusively for the waste, recycling and material trading industry, and covers steel scrap, non-ferrous metals, paper, wood, glass, plastic, textiles and electronics.

AMCS CEO Jimmy Martin said: “The global metal recycling market is certainly shaping up to be an exciting place in which to operate in the coming years. Its dynamic nature and the high degree of complexity involved, will undoubtedly mean that it will benefit from an increased and accelerated adoption of technology.

“”Our continued investment in this market has resulted in a scalable platform that can meet the needs of customers across the globe.”

AMCS also noted that the acquired business will deliver significant synergy with the Brady Recycling Solutions (SAI) business acquired by the company one year earlier.

Brady acquisition enabled to expand AMCS’ portfolio of solutions designed specifically for commercial scrap metal recycling operations, in addition to adding more than 100 customers in North America, Europe and Australasia.

AMCS EMEA & ANZ general manager Freddie Kavanagh said: “I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Recy’s customers and employees to AMCS and assure them that they will experience a seamless transition and a high level of support from our global organization.”