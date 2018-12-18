Packaging services provider Amcor has announced the start of operations of a new factory in Bharuch, located in the Indian state of Gujarat to meet the needs of increasing demand for Unilever’s laundry products in the country.

Amcor’s new factory is spread over 8,000m2 area. It has three production lines running 24 hours a day to produce flexible packaging using advanced flexographic technology.

Amcor has signed a seven year agreement with Unilever in 2017 and made a considerable investment to build and equip the new Bharuch plant.

The company said it looks forward to develop Bharuch team from initial 50 employees to 180 by December 2019.

Amcor Flexibles Asia Pacific president Michael Zacka said: “Across all home-care categories, consumers in India are choosing products with packaging that provide them with the most convenience.”

“The site brings new-technology flexographic printing to the India market, and will be a centre of excellence for product development and sustainable packaging solutions.”

The new plant will be used for manufacturing packaging for Unilever to meet the fast growing expectations of the company and the consumers.

Zacka added: “Customers, suppliers and Amcor people should see the investment as evidence of his company’s strong belief in India’s tremendous present and future, and the huge opportunity for Amcor and all our stakeholders.”

Unilever packaging procurement vice president Henk Sijbring said: “The site opening is a major milestone in the global partnership between Unilever and Amcor. This is the culmination of several years of strong collaboration and business growth between Unilever and Amcor.

“The hub model, and the innovative ways of working it enables, is the first of its kind in packaging for Unilever and represents another significant commitment in this long-term partnership. The hub will enhance the capabilities of both companies to further delight consumers with market leading sustainable and innovative packaging solutions.”

Amcor said both the companies are dedicated to make all their packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025, to increase the use of recycled plastic packaging, and to work with industry partners to boost the recycling around the world.

The company claims its new Bharuch plant is a global environmental program, to set ambitious targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and energy and water use for the company’s 200 locations around the world. The local Amcor team intends to have the site certified for sending zero waste-to-disposal.