Flexible packaging solutions provider Amcor has introduced a new in-store recyclable laminate solution, dubbed Genesis, for consumer goods packaging.

With similar appearance of traditional oriented polypropylene (oPP)/PE and oriented polyester (oPET)/PE laminates, Genesis is an all-polyethylene (PE) laminate designed to offer in-store recyclability and deliver better performance.

The new product is part of the firm’s sustainable strategy, which aims to make all of its products recyclable or reusable by 2025.

The Genesis laminate can be used in a range of applications, including fresh produce, frozen food, dried fruits, nuts, confectionery, chilled goods and pet food.

Designed to be suited for different packaging types, the new recyclable laminate solution can also be used for certain products in medical, home and personal care markets.

Featuring an advanced PE formulation, Genesis is said to achieve new levels of clarity, gloss and stiffness close those of oPP/PE and oPET/PE laminations, making it as an in-store recyclable alternative for brand owners and retailers

Amcor Flexibles Americas president Tom Cochran said: “Consumer goods need to be packaged with high-quality materials that perform most effectively, with the lowest possible impact on the environment.

“We take considerable pride in developing and making packaging that is constantly better for customers and the environment.”

How2Recycle has pre-approved Genesis product for -store recycling with other PE film products across North America.

Amcor aims to increase the use of recycled materials, and also working with consumer-goods companies, government agencies and NGOs to promote recycling across the world.

In September 2018, the company announced that it has developed a polyolefine-based, flexible film for use in different ambient medium, high-barrier and retort high-barrier applications.

Amcor product development manager Laurent Vincent said: “We are delivering on those requirements while also reducing carbon footprint by 35 percent against commonly used packaging.”

Amcor provides packaging solutions for customers in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical-device, home- and personal-care markets. It offers a range of flexible packaging, rigid containers, specialty cartons, closures and services.