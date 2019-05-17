Slovakian packaging and label producer Aluprint has installed Heidelberg’s Speedmaster XL 75 under subscription to boost production capabilities.

In order to stay active in the competitive market segment and meet the demands of international customers, Aluprint intends to digitize all the workflows to further improve productivity, quality, and process efficiency.

Aluprint’s modernization plans have driven the firm to make use of the subscription model offered by Heidelberg Druckmaschinen.

German offset printing presses manufacturer Heidelberg said that its integrated offering consists of a Speedmaster XL 75, all consumables, the Prinect Production workflow, and all services required for smooth operation, including consulting.

Also part of the package, Prinect Inpress Control 2 high-end color measuring system, allows Aluprint to achieve further progress with the effective quality assurance operations.

Aluprint, which is engaged in producing bottle and food labels for renowned food and drink manufacturers, has taken its new Speedmaster XL 75 into operation in April, which makes it the first user to operate a press of this kind under the subscription model.

Aluprint managing director Vladimir Veselovský said: “As an international packaging producer, our top priority is meeting exacting customer requirements relating to quality, flexibility, and absolute reliability. We focus on achieving this goal.

“However, we realized that our long-standing partner Heidelberg has an even better understanding of the printing process than we do, which means it is able to boost our efficiency further still. That’s why the company’s subscription model has completely won us over.”

In April 2019, Beneco Packaging and its subsidiary SoOpak opened a second facility in Scarborough, Ontario, featuring new Heidelberg printing presses and other equipment.

The new facility is installed with Speedmaster CX 102-6+L with full automation and UV capabilities, a Heidelberg-MK Promatrix 106 CS diecutter and a Heidelberg-MK Diana Easy folder gluer.

Beneco Packaging and SoOpak operate as two different entities where Beneco deals traditional packaging work for the food, beverage and personal care industry, while SoOpak offers online service for clients with short runs or specialty packaging produced.