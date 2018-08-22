Deal Box, a Cap Value company, has been engaged by Altopa to provide capital advisory and investment packaging services relating to the company’s current financing round, making the investment opportunity available to the general public on the Deal Box investor platform.

Altopa has developed the Oblend, the first patented consumer device capable of precision blending essential oils and other therapeutic botanical extracts.

Altopa’s platform technology enables its users to find, customize and create a broad range of personal health and wellness solutions for use in dispensaries, clinics or even from home.

According to the Frontier Financial Group, by 2025, U.S. spending on legal medical and adult-use cannabis is expected to hit $24 billion, with medicinal related spending accounting for 55% of that spending.

In addition, according to a recent report from Ackrell Capital, the ancillary cannabis market grew 161.2% in 2017, investment and M&A are up 366%, and the sale of related technology has increased 116%.

Deal Box CEO Thomas Carter said: “Although the Oblend technology has applicability to many wellness verticals, we think the Oblend platform has real potential to disrupt the cannabis industry.

“The Oblend could change the way consumers in legal markets access the benefits of cannabis, leveraging its versatility with customized oils that can be used in vape cartridges, topicals and edibles, using curated recipes downloaded in the Oblend mobile application, and shared by other Oblend community members.

“We are thrilled to be assisting Altopa on the current round of financing and in sharing its unique value proposition to qualified growth investors seeking exposure to the burgeoning legal cannabis market.”

Altopa CEO Nicole Wicker said: “We are excited to be working with the Deal Box team.

“We have had a number of accredited investors inquire about making investments in amounts below our minimum threshold. Through the Deal Box platform, investors can invest as little as $5,000 and can now participate as an early-stage shareholder.”

The offering is being made in accordance with the new direct solicitation rules outlined by the Securities & Exchange Commission’s Rule 506(c), which eliminated the prohibition against general solicitation and advertising in connection with offerings under Rules 506 and 144A under the Securities Act of 1933.

Based in San Diego, California, Deal Box was formed to provide emerging growth companies with managed and SaaS-based tools, resources and support to more efficiently access growth capital and investor support, including investment packaging services, direct public offering advisory, business development, shareholder communications and websites designed to allow issuers to undertake direct offerings.

Source: Company Press Release