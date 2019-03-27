Consolidated Container Company (CCC) subsidiary Altium Packaging Canada has agreed to acquire Plastique Micron (PMI) and its affiliates IMBC Blowmolding 2014 and Action Plastic Products for an undisclosed sum.

Plastique Micron is a manufacturer of plastic containers in eastern Canada, while Action Plastic Products is a specialty packaging manufacturer.

PMI CEO Bernard Poitras said: “The shareholders and management of PMI welcome and support the partnership with Consolidated Container Company as it comes at the perfect time and will result in a new phase of expansion for Plastique Micron.”

PMI operates three plants, which are strategically situated in Quebec and Ontario.

All three locations will be incorporated with the existing Altium Packaging Canada facilities to expand CCC’s Canadian product offering and manufacturing platform.

With more than 200 employees, Plastique Micron provides products and services to domestic and multinational customers across the pharmaceutical, nutraceuticals, healthcare, food, industrial chemical, and cosmetics industries.

CCC president and CEO Sean Fallmann said: “This acquisition is the next step in executing our vision of becoming a differentiated packaging solutions provider.

“The acquisition of PMI allows us to further broaden our portfolio in the specialized pharmaceutical, health and nutraceuticals markets while expanding our footprint in Canada. We are excited to have the team at PMI join our Altium Packaging team in Canada.”

In January this year, Reid Canada was rebranded under the new name Altium Packaging Canada to bring all of CCC’s Canadian facilities and brands under one roof.

Semopac of Montreal, Deltapac of Anjou, Humberline Packaging of Toronto and Polybottle that carries out operations in Vancouver and Edmonton were included in the new entity.

In May 2017, Loews acquired Consolidated Container Company from Bain Capital Private Equity for about $1.2bn.

CCC is engaged in the development and manufacturing of rigid plastic packaging solutions in North America.

The company provides customized mid and short-run packaging solutions to the customers in the dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, water, and beverage/juice segments.

CCC also manages post-consumer resin business called Envision Plastics, as well as operates 60 rigid plastic packaging manufacturing facilities and two recycled resins manufacturing facilities.